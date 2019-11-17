New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi-NCR noted a considerable improvement to the poor and very poor categories on November 17 after remaining in the ‘severe’ category for a period of five days.

The air quality index recorded on Sunday in Delhi and Noida was ‘poor’ while in Gurugram it was ‘very poor’. According to news agency ANI, the major pollutants recorded in Delhi’s Lodhi Road area as on November 17 were PM 2.5 at 218 and PM 10 at 217, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. Meanwhile, according to a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Noida’s AQI was recorded at 221 (poor) while Gurugram’s AQI at NISE Gwal Pahari area was 301 which indicates a ‘very poor’ air quality, stated news agency ANI.

On Saturday, strong surface winds had brought down the pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR by dissipating the smog lingering over the region in the last few days, stated a report. A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department Kuldeep Srivastava, as quoted by news agency PTI had said, “Strong surface winds, gusting up to 25 kilometers per hour, blew in the region, reducing the smog and bringing slight relief. Windy conditions are expected on Sunday as well and the air quality will improve further in the next two days.”

Meanwhile, the schools in Delhi and neighbouring areas namely Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida which remained shut due to intense air pollution were re-opened on Saturday. Taking advantage of the pollution in the region, a business idea of setting up an oxygen bar emerged in Delhi. The oxygen bar with machines sourced from the US was introduced earlier this year.