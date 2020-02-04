New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held the second rally in Dwarka and said the national capital needs a government that will give direction and not resort to the blame game.

Campaigning for BJP candidate from the Dwarka Assembly constituency Pradyumna Rajput, he said this election of Delhi is the first election of this decade. “This decade is going to be India’s decade and India’s progress will depend on its decisions taken today. Today, on one side there is a party to take these decisions and on the other side there is a standing opposition against these decisions,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Monday addressed his first election rally for the Delhi Assembly polls at Karkardooma and said that there was a ‘political design’ behind anti-CAA protests including in the city’s Shaheen Bagh and urged the people to vote for the politics of ‘development’.

“Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests are being held over the past several days over the new citizenship law. Is this just a coincidence? No. This is an experiment,” the Prime Minister said.

“There is a political design behind all these protests including Jamia and Shaheen Bagh. These protests are a conspiracy to divide India. These protests are going to ruin the harmony of the nation,” he asserted.

The polls for the 70-member assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.