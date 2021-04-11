New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday night announced stricter restrictions amid the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Some of the fresh COVID curbs issued by the Arvind Kejriwal government include prohibition of all types of gatherings, reduced size of weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half seating capacity and scaled down presence in government offices. Meanwhile, a night curfew remains imposed in Delhi till April 30 from 10 pm to 5 am. Also Read - Maharashtra Bracing For 15-day Complete Lockdown? Final Decision Likely Today
The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been assessed and it has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in cases during the recent past and therefore, it has became necessary to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus in the interest of public health, an order by the Delhi government said. Also Read - COVID-19: Home Delivery of Liquor in Mumbai, BMC Fixes Time-table. Deets Inside
The prohibited activities specified in the order came into force on April 10 with immediate effect and will continue till April 30 or till further orders. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Registers 7,897 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Case Tally Touches 28,773 Mark
Here’s the complete list of new COVID restrictions issued by the Delhi government:
- All schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will remain closed.
- Students from classes 9 to 12 may be called to school only for academic guidance and support for exams, practicals, internal assessment and project works. This will be done with the consent of parents
- All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural or religious, festival related and other gatherings and congregations will be prohibited.
- All swimming pools, except those being used for training of sport persons for participation in national and international events, will be closed.
- Funerals will be allowed to be attended by 20 persons only while gatherings for marriages will have an upper limit of 50 persons.
- Previously, up to 200 and 100 persons were allowed in open and closed venues, respectively, for wedding ceremonies. Up to 50 persons were allowed at funeral gatherings.
- Restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.
- The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of coach capacity. The DTC and Cluster buses too will run at half their capacity. Currently, public buses are allowed to run with full seating capacity although passengers beyond number of seats are not allowed. In metro trains passengers can sit on alternate seats only.
- Stadiums can organise sports events but spectators will not be allowed.
- Cinemas, theaters, multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.
- There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.
- A negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking a journey, will be compulsory for persons arriving from Maharashtra to Delhi by air. Those found without a negative report will have to remain quarantine for 14 days.
- All private offices in Delhi are advised to stagger office timings and attendance of employees and follow the practice of work from home, as far as possible.
- All Delhi government offices will function with 50 per cent employee strength, except Grade-I officers. The remaining staff will work from home.
- However, health and family welfare and all-related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay and account office, electricity, water and sanitation, disaster management and municipal services will function without any restrictions.