New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday night announced stricter restrictions amid the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Some of the fresh COVID curbs issued by the Arvind Kejriwal government include prohibition of all types of gatherings, reduced size of weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half seating capacity and scaled down presence in government offices. Meanwhile, a night curfew remains imposed in Delhi till April 30 from 10 pm to 5 am.

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been assessed and it has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in cases during the recent past and therefore, it has became necessary to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus in the interest of public health, an order by the Delhi government said.

The prohibited activities specified in the order came into force on April 10 with immediate effect and will continue till April 30 or till further orders.

Here’s the complete list of new COVID restrictions issued by the Delhi government: