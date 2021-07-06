New Delhi: In a bid to boost the city’s revenue and crack down on the liquor mafia, the Delhi government has announced the new excise policy for 2021-22, which allows bars in hotels, clubs, and restaurants in the national capital to operate till 3 am except those licensees who have been given license to operate round the clock service of liquor. “Under its Excise Policy, Delhi government has already floated tenders for L-7V ((Indian and foreign liquor) licenses in 32 zones in which the city has been divided. Every vend shall provide a walk-in experience and will be designed accordingly”, said the document uploaded on the government website.

The new Excise Policy put in the public domain said that the cramped and dingy liquor vends with people shoving and pushing outside will be replaced by spacious, air-conditioned stores across the city with walk-in facility for customers. “The retail vend in the form of L-7V (Indian and foreign liquor) can be opened in any of the markets, malls, commercial roads and areas, local shopping complexes and such other places.”

Delhi New Liquor Policy: 10 Key Changes