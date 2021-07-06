New Delhi: In a bid to boost the city’s revenue and crack down on the liquor mafia, the Delhi government has announced the new excise policy for 2021-22, which allows bars in hotels, clubs, and restaurants in the national capital to operate till 3 am except those licensees who have been given license to operate round the clock service of liquor. “Under its Excise Policy, Delhi government has already floated tenders for L-7V ((Indian and foreign liquor) licenses in 32 zones in which the city has been divided. Every vend shall provide a walk-in experience and will be designed accordingly”, said the document uploaded on the government website.
The new Excise Policy put in the public domain said that the cramped and dingy liquor vends with people shoving and pushing outside will be replaced by spacious, air-conditioned stores across the city with walk-in facility for customers. “The retail vend in the form of L-7V (Indian and foreign liquor) can be opened in any of the markets, malls, commercial roads and areas, local shopping complexes and such other places.”
Delhi New Liquor Policy: 10 Key Changes
- Delhiites, under the new excise system, will be able to fill their bottles or ‘growlers’ with freshly brewed beer from any microbrewery in the city. The policy allows microbreweries to supply draught beer to bars.
- Each customer will be given access inside the vend and the entire liquor selection and sale process will be completed within the vend premise.
- The vends will need to be air-conditioned and well lit and glass doors.
- They will have CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the shop and the recording will be maintained minimum for a period of one month.
- Adequate security arrangements will be provided by the licensee in and around each vend.
- Licensee will also be responsible for law and order and security around their shop.
- Bars have also been permitted to play any type of entertainment or performance, including music and musical instruments, dancing or singing by professionals or DJs, live bands and karaoke on its premises.
- In case the shop causes “nuisance” for the neighbourhood and a complaint is received by the government, the licence of that particular vend will be cancelled.
- There will be no restriction on the shelf life of opened liquor bottles at the bar counter.
- Super Premium Vends, which will set up a tasting room within the premise, can sell products only above Rs 200 MRP for beer and above Rs 1,000 Retail price for all other spirits, including but not limited to Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Brandy, etc.