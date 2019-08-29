New Delhi: New rules for liquor sale in Delhi will be implemented from 10 AM, August 31. As per a Delhi government order, all stocks of wine and beer transferred from storeroom to the bar counter must be sold within three days.

According to the notification of the National Capital Territory government issued on August 26, cheaper liquor brands, which are priced under Rs 1,500, must be cleared within five days.

However, brands costing up to Rs 6,000 have been allowed eight days.

This move by the Delhi government comes in the backdrop of multiple raids where heavy fines were levied on restaurants with some also getting their licences cancelled and some ended up being blacklisted.

The notice read, “It has been brought to the notice of this department that this practice of not following First In First Out and keeping liquor bottles at the bar counter for a duration beyond their normal period of consumption has potential for misuse through refilling/ adulteration. Department has also received complaints in this regard. The matter has, therefore, been reviewed…”

Further, after the period has expired, the stocks have to be destroyed within seven days and inventory maintained of such stocks.

The Indian Wine Academy, a private consultancy, has voiced its concern, saying “The policy would increase corruption manifold and restaurants and hotels would be at the mercy of their new lords and masters who draw considerable clout in any case, immaterial of which government is currently ruling.”