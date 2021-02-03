New Delhi: Ahead of the proposed ‘Chakka Jam’ by farmer unions across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday spoke out on on the cases of missing farmers from the protests sites. He assured Kisan unions that the Delhi government is doing its best to connect then to their families. Also Read - MEA on Rihanna's Tweet: 'Unfortunate to See Vested Interests Talk About Farm Laws'

"The Delhi government has decided to help trace farmers who are missing from protest sites. I will speak to Lt Governor if required," CM Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government is releasing a list of 115 persons lodged in Delhi's jails in connection with January 26 violence.

The issue of farmers missing from the protest sites is a matter of grave concern. We are trying our best to connect them to their families | LIVE https://t.co/nlGKNP01lx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2021

A delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had on Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him for a judicial inquiry into the alleged “conspiracy” against farmers protesting Centre’s farm laws. The Morcha leaders in a press conference said the Delhi government informed them that 115 farmers arrested by police were in Tihar jail, and they demanded formation of a medical board to examine them.

The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha met CM Arvind Kejriwal today to discuss the issue of farmers lodged in jails of Delhi and missing persons in connection with farmers protest. The Delhi government has shared the detailed list of 115 farmers lodged in Delhi’s jails. CM Kejriwal assured the farm leaders full support in their fight for justice, the Delhi government said in a statement.

Thousands of protesting farmers, who had reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, clashed with the police on Republic Day. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

They hoisted flags on the domes and placed a flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

With Agency inputs