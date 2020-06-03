New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday recorded a highest single-day spike of 1,513 cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark. Further, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606. Also Read - Delhi Govt Makes 7-Day Home Quarantine Must For All Passengers Coming to Capital By Flights, Trains, Buses

The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 606 and the number of cases has mounted to 23,645 in the national capital.

A total of 50 fatalities were reported on June 2, the bulletin said, adding that these lives were lost between April 15 and June 1.

It, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals.