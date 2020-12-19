New Delhi: ‘It appears that the third wave of COVID19 in Delhi is now ending’, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Addressing a presser, Kejriwal also underlined that 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in the capital city today, the ‘highest number of daily tests in the country’. Also Read - Private Schools Entitled to Charge 70% of Tuition Fee For Online Classes Amid COVID: Rajasthan HC

"When COVID cases started increasing here, some told me that number of tests should be decreased or commit fraud in testing. Similar fraud was being committed at other places to show lower no. of cases. I instructed doctors/officers that lives of people is most important", said the chief minister.