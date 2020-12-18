New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert as biting cold waves gripped the capital city. Notably, Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far with the mercury dipping to 3.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Also Read - Dad in Jail & Deserted by Mom, Homeless Kid Lives on Footpath With Stray Dog; Police Comes to His Rescue

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting center, said the western Himalayas recorded widespread snowfall due to strong western disturbances and now frosty winds have been blowing towards the plains, bringing the mercury down.

The IMD designates days as cold wave days in the plains if the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and at the same time, 4.5 degrees or more below the average minimum temperature for the day for two consecutive days.

“However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day,” Srivastava said.

A “cold day” is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

No significant change in minimum temperatures will be witnessed over the remaining parts of the country during next two days. Dense fog will be there in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram during next three days.