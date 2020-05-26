New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the slum areas in South-East Delhi’s Tughlakabad in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. As many as 1,500 Shanties or huts have been charred in the incident. Also Read - 'Cases on Rise, But Delhi Under Control,' Says CM Kejriwal as COVID-19 Tally in Capital Crosses 13,000-mark

A call about the fire was received at 12:50 AM after which nearly 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported in the incident so far and the cause behind the blaze is still being ascertained. Also Read - Confusion And Chaos Continue: More Than 80 Flights Cancelled at Delhi Airport on Day 1; Flyers Stranded Across The Country

“We received a call regarding the fire at 12:50 AM and 30 fire tenders were sent to the spot and it was brought under control by 3:30 AM,” said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of fire yet to be ascertained. No casualty reported, he added.