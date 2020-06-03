New Delhi: As many as 200 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the slum areas of South-East Delhi’s Tughlakabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. Fire fighting operations were conducted and the blaze was brought under control. There were no casualties reported. Also Read - 'Four Steps Ahead of Coronavirus': Delhi CM Kejriwal Launches App to Track Hospital Bed in City

According to reports, the fire broke out from Valmiki Basti in the area at around 1:30 AM. “We received a call at 1:31 AM. 20 fire tenders are here. Fire brought under control at 3:30 AM, cooling operations on. No casualties reported,” said Divisional Fire Officer SK Dua. Also Read - Unlock 1 in Delhi: Shops And Salons Open, Spas to Remain Shut; Know What's Allowed, What's Restricted in National Capital

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Delhi News: Fire Breaks Out on 4th Floor of Nirman Bhawan, No Injuries Yet

Last month, a fire had erupted due to a cylinder burst and gutted more than 1,500 shanties in Tughlakabad slum.