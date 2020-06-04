New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a SpiceJet pilot was stopped by some 10 bike-borne men in the middle of the night and robbed at gunpoint in the wee hours of Thursday near the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D). Also Read - Delhi News: Massive Fire Erupts in Tughlakabad Slums, 200 Shanties Burnt

The pilot, identified as Captain Yuvraj Tewatia, was left bleeding on a flyover close to the IIT campus in South Delhi while he was driving to the airport in his from Faridabad.

According to police reports, two men on a motorcycle had intercepted the pilot's vehicle at around 1 AM on Thursday, joined by a whole gang who then broke the window panes, looted Tewatia and left him bleeding. Bloodstains were seen all over the car's interiors.

A case has been registered and the police are scanning the CCTV footage for more details to arrest the miscreants. Reportedly, there have been a few other incidents of similar looting on the IIT-D flyover raising concerns for commuters in the essential services amid the coronavirus pandemic.