New Delhi: A 62-year-old man was shot dead outside his house in Delhi's Dwarka in the early hours of Tuesday. According to the police report, the man was sleeping outside his house when one of his relatives fired a bullet through his head. The incident happened at around 5.43 AM today.

The deceased, identified as Ajeet Singh, used to live with his family in Palam Extension area of Dwarka. He would often sleep outside the house, family members noted.

The incident came to light when the police received a PCR call from his son saying that his father had been shot in the head, reported The Indian Express, quoting Dwarka DCP SK Meena.

“We went to the spot and found that the old man was shot at point-blank range while he was sleeping. An entry cartridge was recovered from his head,” DCP Meena said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

During the investigation, it was found out that the man had had a heated argument with his brother and nephew over some construction work as he was renovating a part of his house. “As per the statements of the family members, the brother and his son also threatened to kill Singh. We suspect his nephew came on a bike and shot him dead,” the police said.

Singh’s body has been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to conduct a post mortem examination. Several relatives have been detained for questioning, the police said.