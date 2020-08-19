New Delhi: In a major relief for stalled businesses, hotels are all set to reopen in the national capital, along with the permission to resume weekly markets on a trial basis. However, gymnasiums in Delhi will remain closed for the time being. Also Read - Simple Hints to Differentiate Between Symptoms of Common Cold And COVID-19

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a crucial review meeting earlier today. The meeting was chaired by the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria among other top officials. Also Read - US Ships 100 More Ventilators, Medical Supplies to India to Help Fight COVID-19

Although, the Union government had allowed hotels, gyms and weekly markets to open under its Unlock 3 guidelines, businesses in Delhi continued to suffer with no permit from the Governor. Also Read - Dream11 Not Officially Confirmed IPL Title Sponsor as BCCI Wants Bids For Next Two Seasons to be Revised

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had sent at least three separate proposals to Lt Governor Anil Baijal about reopening hotels and weekly markets given that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi had improved drastically. The AAP government had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and the situation is “frequently deteriorating”, but hotels, gyms and weekly have been allowed there.

Baijal had, however, overturned the decision of the AAP dispensation saying that the capital was still in a ‘delicate’ situation.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a total of 1,374 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the national capital’s tally to 1.54 lakh. At least 12 new fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.