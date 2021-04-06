New Delhi: In the wake of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the capital city with effect from tonight itself. The curfew will be imposed from 10 PM to 5 AM. However, there will be no restrictions on passengers going to/from airports or railway stations. “People coming or going to Airports, Railway stations, ISBTs for bus services are allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets. There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements,” said the government notification issued on Tuesday. The restrictions come after a day the city detected over 3,500 new corona cases. Also Read - Delhi Night Curfew: Who Needs E-Pass, Who Is Exempted & How To Get E Pass In Delhi

Delhi Night Curfew: What’s Allowed, What’s Not

No restrictions on traffic movement during night curfew

People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass.

Govt officials, people involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare all related medical establishments, police prison, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services district administrations, pay and account office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, etc, are exempted from night curfew

All private medical persons, such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff along with other hospital services will be exempted on valid ID card.

Pregnant women and patients, who need medical attention will also be exempted.

Journalists will be allowed to move only if they have e-pass

Essential services will be exempted from 10 pm to 5 am night curfew in Delhi.

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing the following essential services shall be allowed: a) Shops, dealing with foods, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder. pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipments. b) Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs. c) Print & Electronic Media.” d) Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT” enabled services. e) Delivery of all essential goods including foods, pharmaceutical, medical equipment through e-commerce.

What Does The DDMA Notification Say?

“Situation in Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in recent past along with high positivity rate and therefore, it was felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., except or essential services/ activities as an emergency measure for well being and safety of people,” an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) read.

