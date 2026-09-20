Delhi-Noida in 15 minutes: Good news for commuters as Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor to open from September 29

Delhi-Noida Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor: In a matter of good news for the residents of Delhi and Noida who regulary commute between the two cities, Delhi’s long-pending 3.5-km Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor across the Yamuna River is set to open to the public on September 29, 2026. Built at a revised budget of Rs 1,635 crore, the project connects Mayur Vihar in East Delhi directly to Sarai Kale Khan in South East Delhi, providing a signal-free bypass that will significantly reduce transit times across the capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the infrastructure project alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Public Works Department (PWD) officials. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi-Noida Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor.
|Parameter
|Project Details
|Corridor Length
|3.5 km (Extends total Barapullah stretch to ~9 km)
|Connecting Points
|Mayur Vihar Phase-1 (East Delhi) to Sarai Kale Khan (South East Delhi)
|Revised Project Cost
|Rs 1,635 crore (Approved from original Rs 1,261 crore)
|Inauguration Date
|September 29, 2026
|Dignitaries Attending
|Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Major Travel Time Reduction: Motorists travelling from Noida, Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, and Trilokpuri towards South Delhi destinations, including AIIMS and Safdarjung will see transit times drop from 35-40 minutes to approximately 15 minutes.
Decongestion of Major Arteries: The four-lane elevated corridor provides an alternative route across the Yamuna, easing heavy traffic bottlenecks on the DND Flyway, NH-24 (Delhi-Meerut Expressway) and the Ring Road.
Integrated Multimodal Hub Connectivity: The corridor improves access to Sarai Kale Khan, serving as a critical link between the Indian Railways station, Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Delhi Metro, NCRTC Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Non-Motorized Transit Infrastructure: Unlike standard elevated highways, the 10th road bridge across the Yamuna incorporates dedicated cycle tracks, pedestrian walkways and nine traffic distribution loops to prevent single-point congestion.
Resolution of Long Delays: Sanctioned in 2014 with work commencing in 2015, the project missed its original 2017 deadline due to land acquisition disputes on the Yamuna floodplain, technical challenges and environmental clearance requirements before final clearance and completion.
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