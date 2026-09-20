Delhi-Noida in 15 minutes: Good news for commuters as Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor to open from September 29

The ₹1,635-crore Barapullah Phase-III elevated road opens Sept 29, connecting Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan and slashing East-to-South Delhi travel times.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-noida-barapullah-phase-iii-elevated-corridor-delhi-noida-15-minutes-good-news-commuters-noida-mayur-vihar-patparganj-trilokpuri-south-delhi-destinations-aiims-safdarjung-dnd-flyway-8528143/ Copy

Delhi-Noida Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor

Delhi-Noida Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor: In a matter of good news for the residents of Delhi and Noida who regulary commute between the two cities, Delhi’s long-pending 3.5-km Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor across the Yamuna River is set to open to the public on September 29, 2026. Built at a revised budget of Rs 1,635 crore, the project connects Mayur Vihar in East Delhi directly to Sarai Kale Khan in South East Delhi, providing a signal-free bypass that will significantly reduce transit times across the capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the infrastructure project alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Public Works Department (PWD) officials. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi-Noida Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor.

Delhi-Noida Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor: Project details

Parameter Project Details Corridor Length 3.5 km (Extends total Barapullah stretch to ~9 km) Connecting Points Mayur Vihar Phase-1 (East Delhi) to Sarai Kale Khan (South East Delhi) Revised Project Cost Rs 1,635 crore (Approved from original Rs 1,261 crore) Inauguration Date September 29, 2026 Dignitaries Attending Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Key Operational & Infrastructure Highlights