Delhi-Noida Border Latest News: The Delhi-Noida border has not yet opened fully, believe it or not. The skies have opened, the number of trains has gone up. But this border is proving to be more contentious than it was ever thought. The Supreme Court last ruled in the favour of a uniform approach to the border curbs that is there should be one guideline for Delhi-NCR border areas. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting with the state and the local authorities in which he stressed on a unified approach to the entire NCR. But according to reports, the Uttar Pradesh government is steadfast on keeping the border curbs in place. Otherwise, it fears, the number of cases in Noida will go up. Also Read - 'Recall Medical Staff, All Leaves Cancelled', Delhi Govt's Advisory to Hospitals Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

So, checks are as usual on both sides of the border, though the checks are random and arbitrary. Some passengers are being warned, while some are not being allowed to cross the border. Essential service staff, media and pass holders are allowed to travel. Also Read - No Consensus on 5-Day Institutional Quarantine: 5 Reasons Why Delhi is Opposing LG's Proposal

According to reports, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath broached the issue during his meeting with PM Narendra Modi. The CM requested the Centre to make a policy to regulate people’s movement across the NCR districts. Adityanath asked the PM to put a screening system in place on the borders. Also Read - Amit Shah Meets Delhi CM Kejriwal to Review Situation, 'Save NCR' From COVID-19 Spread