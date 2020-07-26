Delhi-Noida Border News: With the increase of coronavirus cases, the Delhi-Noida border has been sealed by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration. To keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay, the Noida Police is doing intense checking at the borders with Delhi. Also Read - 'Don't Hide Symptoms, Get Tested Immediately', Says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, COVID Positive | Watch

As the lockdown 2 is coming to an end on July 31 and unlock 3 will start from August, can a general commuter pass the border from August?

No entry without e-pass

As per updates, commuters are not allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh from the national capital without the verification of e-passes. While the borders are sealed for the general commuters, it is, however, open for emergency and medical services. But people need an e-pass to cross the border for any purpose.

When will it open?

There is no chance for the borders to open now until the coronavirus cases recede significantly. Officials have suggested that the Noida-Delhi border will continue to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration.

Apart from Delhi-Noida border, the Uttar Pradesh government has also sealed the Delhi-Ghaziabad border in April to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Supreme Court had on June 4 asked the Centre to convene a meeting of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for easing interstate movement at all borders in the NCR.

Penalty for violators

People who defy rules and try to cross the border will be penalised. On July 25, two people were arrested and owners of 1,777 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per updates from the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, 14 vehicles were impounded for similar violations during the 24-hour period till Saturday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar as restrictions continue across Uttar Pradesh due to lockdown-like curbs imposed on weekends.

These restrictions across Delhi-Noida border have been imposed as part of the state government’s concerted efforts to screen and test people for COVID-19 and check the spread of other vector-borne diseases.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the ‘red zone’.