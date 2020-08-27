Delhi-Noida Border News: Following Centre’s orders, the Uttar Pradesh government has removed restrictions on the movement of people and goods, that were in place since the past three months, across state borders. In a relief to commuters, they can now travel between Delhi and Noida/Ghaziabad without having to show passes to cross the border. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: Police Penalise Over 2000 Vehicle Owners For Flouting Safety Guidelines

However, Aarogya Setu app and a green singnal on it will be mandatory for anybody wanting to enter Uttar Pradesh from Delhi. Notably, during the 2-day weekend lockdown, all the restrictions would resume.

"The state government has issued a notification after the central government's directive. We are following just that. Movement (along the border) will be restricted during the weekend. On weekdays, normals checks on social distancing norms, Aarogya Setu app etc will be carried out," Times of India quoted Noida district magistrate Suhas LY as saying.

This comes after the Centre had asked all states to ensure that there were be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process. In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

Drawing attention to the Unlock 3 guidelines, Bhalla had said such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods and services and are impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment. The unlock guidelines clearly state that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, he added in the letter.