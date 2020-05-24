New Delhi: The first week of lockdown 4.0 comes to an end on Sunday with greater mobility all across the country, except the containment zones. Shops have reopened, trains are on the track. Flights will be resuming operations from May 25. But the Delhi-Noida border is shut. And the possibilities are that they will remain shut as the Noida administration is not willing to open the border fearing a sudden and sharp increase in the number of cases. A report has been prepared explaining why the border should not be opened. The report would be submitted to the Supreme Court and the state government. Also Read - Bihar News: During Lockdown, Shahi Litchi to be Home Delivered From May 25 in These Districts

Why is Delhi-Noida Border Closed?

On April 21 — late in the evening — the border between Delhi and Noida was closed in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease. At that time, Nizamuddin Markaz became a hotspot of the virus. Noida closed its border to save the district.

Consequently, all border-sharing districts cut Delhi off. Delhi-Gurgaon, Delhi-Faridabad borders were closed.

Why are the borders not opening while Centre opened all state borders?

The Uttar Pradesh government on May 17 ordered to open the border following the MHA guideline of allowing inter-state movement. But a day later, the Noida district administration put the restrictions in place.

Is the Issue Sub-Judice?

The issue has reached the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. No verdict has been passed. The courts wanted to hear the parties.

Why does Noida not want to open border with Delhi?

According to the new report that the Noida administration has prepared, opening the borders would make Noida more vulnerable. It says out of 293 cases (as of May 20), 50 can be attributed to sources from Delhi.

Delhi has a larger population, a higher number of active cases, a higher number of toll and containment zones.

“Sample positivity rate in Delhi is 7.3 per 100 cases compared with 24 in GB Nagar. This clearly shows that the burden of the disease in Delhi is much higher than GB Nagar,” the report said.

That the cure rate in Delhi is 47 per cent compared with 70 per cent in the Uttar Pradesh district which, it said, is an indicator of its effective strategic approach.

Why does the border matter so much?

The proximity of Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon has placed these three cities in one bracket. Many NCR residents live in one city and work in the other. Some travel between Gurgaon and Noida every day for work purposes, which has become difficult as now two passes will be required for travelling from Gurgaon to Noida.

Exemptions

Essential service staff are allowed to travel across the border. Special e-passes are required to have a hassle-free movement across the border. But acquiring those passes from DM offices is another long-winding process.

Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railways Station to board trains are also exempted once they show their tickets. A similar move to air passengers is also expected once domestic air travel begins on May 25.