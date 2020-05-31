New Delhi: Ahead of releasing guidelines for unlock 1, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that district administrations of Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar will be asked to take final decision on the travel between the cities. Speaking to news agency ANI, CM Yogi said that the final decision on allowing entry into Noida and Ghaziabad will be taken by the district officials. Also Read - ICC's Guidelines 'Weird And Off-putting' But Health And Safety More Important: MCC Chief Kumar Sangakkara

The Uttar Pradesh goverment will issue the guidelines for Unlock 1 in the state after 2 PM. "Today after 2 pm, we will issue the guidelines for Unlock 1 in the state. Intra-state bus and taxi services will resume. Mass gatherings will remain prohibited. Social distancing and masks are mandatory," said Adityanath.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas. It also issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

“Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till 30 June. In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required,” MHA said in its guidelines for Unlock 1.