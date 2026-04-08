Home

News

Delhi to Noida in minutes: 10-lane Yamuna Pushta Road to cut travel time between Delhi and Noida Airport; route details here

Delhi to Noida in minutes: 10-lane Yamuna Pushta Road to cut travel time between Delhi and Noida Airport; route details here

Delhi- Noida travel may get faster with the 10-lane Yamuna Pushta Road project linking Mahamaya Flyover to Noida International Airport in Jewar.

10-lane Yamuna Pushta Road- Delhi-Noida route (Representational AI image)

Noida: In a major push to prepare for rising traffic in the region, the Noida Authority has unveiled a new plan which will bring happiness to the people of the Delhi National capital region (NCR). In the recent development, the authority has launched an ambitious plan to transform the Yamuna Pushta Road into a 10-lane corridor. Here are all the details you need to know about the new 8-10 lane corridor project launched by the Noida authority and how it will help the people of Noida and other areas of NCR.

What is UP government’s new plan on Delhi-Noida connectivity?

The move comes ahead of the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, which is expected to significantly increase vehicle movement between Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida. As reported by TOI, the project is aimed at easing congestion and offering a faster, more direct route to the airport.

What’s covered in the Yamuna Pushta Road expansion plan?

The redevelopment plan includes a 1.4-km elevated link road connecting the Mahamaya Flyover to the Pushta Road, allowing smoother access from Delhi to the airport. It will also integrate the under-construction Chilla Elevated Road to improve traffic flow further. Officials said the Pushta Road will first be widened to six lanes, with future expansion up to ten lanes.

What is the Yamuna Pushta Road project?

The Yamuna Pushta Road project is a 30-km-long elevated corridor planned along the Yamuna embankment. It is aimed at improving connectivity between Delhi, Noida and key expressways in the region.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The corridor will extend from Kalindi Kunj to Sector 150 in Noida and will further link to the Yamuna Expressway. Once completed, it will provide a direct high-speed route connecting Delhi to the wider expressway network.

The project is expected to ease congestion on the Noida Expressway significantly as daily commuters travelling between Delhi, Noida and the upcoming airport region will experience faster and smoother journeys.

What’s the plan to support Noida-Greater Noida Expressway?

Krishna Karunesh, CEO of Noida Authority, highlighted the urgency, telling TOI, “The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is the primary road connecting Noida with Greater Noida and Jewar. However, traffic pressure will increase significantly once the airport becomes operational.”

The report also notes that the planning phase is expected to finish in three months, while construction may take around 24 months. At the same time, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has urged faster development of rail connectivity to the airport.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.