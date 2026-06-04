Relief for residents as heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR with thunderstorms and wind | Watch video

As the India Meteorological Department maintains a yellow alert, National Capital Region faces light rain and thunderstorms with winds reaching 6 mph.

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A man walks by while commuters ply on road during rain (PTI image)

Delhi rain: In a matter of relief for residents of Delhi NCR, including Noida, New Delhi and Faridabad, heavy rain lashed most of the region on Thursday afternoon after days of immense heat. Amid the scorching heat, the residents of Delhi got relief from the prevailing warm and humid conditions as light rain hit the city after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert and forecasting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the city over the next few hours. The weather office said gusty winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are expected during the period. Check out the detailed water forecast as well as the video of the rain lashing the city on Thursday.

Check New Delhi Weather forecast

The forecast covers all districts of the city, including Central, East, New Delhi, North, North-East, North-West, Shahdara, South, South-East, South-West and West Delhi. There is also a possibility of hail at isolated places in Delhi, it said.

The rain relief is also significant as it comes at a time when the IMD stated that India is expected to see 90% of the long-period average (LPA) this year.

Also read: Noida weather update: Gusty winds, intense storm, rain hit Delhi-NCR, bring respite to scorching heat, IMD forecasts more shower

The IMD described the thunderstorm activity as “very likely” and advised residents to follow guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and other concerned agencies.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR. IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ in the National Capital for today and tomorrow, that is 4th and 5th June. Visuals from Malviya Nagar. pic.twitter.com/TBQr2gEH95 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

What has IMD predicted on arrival of monsoon?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday officially announced the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Keralam, marking the commencement of the four-month rainfall season, offering respite from a gruelling heatwave. While the normal date for the monsoon’s arrival is June 1, this year the onset was recorded on June 4, a delay of three days.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, the Southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Westcentral, Eastcentral and Northeast Bay of Bengal, some parts of Northeastern states during the next two to three days.