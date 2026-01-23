Home

Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: Moderate rains likely in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad today, IMD predicts change in weather in THESE states

According to the Meteorological Department, on January 25 and 26, there is a possibility of dense fog during the morning and night hours at some places in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: The National Capital is likely to witness moderate rainfall today (Friday). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that on January 22 and 23, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Owing to the western disturbance, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and snowfall at some places in the western Himalayan region on January 22 and 23.

Hailstorms, lightning, and strong winds are also expected during this period along with rains in the plains of northwestern India.

Here are some of the key details:

Delhi-NCR is expected to remain generally cloudy on January 23.

From morning to afternoon, there is a possibility of one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds (30–40 kmph).

Light rain may occur in the evening as well. In many areas, light to moderate fog is likely during the morning hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on January 23, 2026, there is a possibility of hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and northern Rajasthan.

