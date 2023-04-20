Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Delhi-NCR, Bring Respite From Scorching Heat | Watch Video
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecasted downpours beginning April 19.
New Delhi: Parts of the National capital received light rains on Thursday evening bringing some respite from the blistering heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecasted downpours beginning April 19.
“A western disturbance is en route to Delhi-NCR.” On the 18th, no significant activity is forecast throughout the day, but light rain or drizzle is possible at night. Thunderstorms and light rain are forecast on the 19th, with some effect possible on the 20th,” IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said.
The weather department had also predicted mild drizzle in states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan at the same time. Furthermore, heavy rain is expected in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
