New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday evening issued its complete set of guidelines for the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown and allowed vehicle movement in the Delhi NCR region, that is, to Noida and Ghaziabad. However, those residing in containment zones in the national capital will not be allowed to enter the state.

The Yogi Adityanath government extended the lockdown till May 31, as per the central orders, but announced an array of relaxations opening nearly all economic activities in the state.

The Home Ministry had already permitted inter-state travel in the fourth phase of lockdown for non-containment zones, depending on the mutual understanding between two states.

Furthermore, street vendors have been allowed inter-state travel in the national capital region with compulsory face mask and gloves, giving them a huge relief from the financial crunch faced due to lockdown.

All industrial work has been permitted to resume, barring only hotspot areas. However, social distancing norms and basic guidelines of the Centre are to be ensured in all public spaces.

While restaurants and sweet shops continue to be closed, the UP government has allowed its home delivery.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 4,259 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 109 people have died of the deadly infection in the state so far.