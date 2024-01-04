Noida Issues Advisory As City Records Season’s Coldest Day, IMD Says Cold Wave to Continue For Some Days

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: As per the updates from IMD, Ghaziabad also reported minimum and maximum temperatures of 6.9 and 11.5 degrees Celsius, against Tuesday's 8.4 degrees and 14.3 degrees Celsius.

Students ride bicycle amid the dense fog and cold weather, in Lucknow. (File Photo: ANI)

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Noida recorded the season’s coldest day at 6.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and IMD on Thursday predicted that the cold wave condition will continue for some day. In Noida, the maximum was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, a significant drop from 15.3 degrees a day ago.

In the meantime, Ghaziabad has also reported minimum and maximum temperatures of 6.9 and 11.5 degrees Celsius, against Tuesday’s 8.4 degrees and 14.3 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Fog engulfs Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow as cold wave conditions prevail in the region pic.twitter.com/4srV7yL7hm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2024

As per the updates from the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius over the next few days, and the visibility may hover around 200 metres. On the other hand, the Skymet Weather Services has said that cold to severe cold-day conditions may continue in Delhi-NCR.

IMD predicted shallow fog for Thursday morning and added that a mostly clear sky will prevail in the later part of the day.

Noida Issues Advisory

In the wake of the cold wave conditions, the Noida administration issued an advisory for people to observe precautions in cold weather.

In the advisory, the Noida administration said people should get weather updates from television and newspapers.

People also need to put on warm clothes to protect themselves from the cold and consult a doctor in case of health complications.

As per the weather updates, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi on Wednesday was 9 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius, as per the IMD.

Extreme Cold Conditions to Continue in Delhi

IMD said Delhi is likely to see extreme cold in the next few days with minimum temperature touching 7 degree Celsius on January 3.

According to the Met Department “Visibility Recorded (at 530 am today) (was less than 200 metres): Rajasthan: Bikaner, Jaipur & Ajmer-50 each; Jammu Division: Jammu-200; Haryana: Ambala-200; East Madhya Pradesh: Sagar-200. Current Visibility over Delhi: Sardarjung-500m and Palam-600m.”

Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International airport showed dense fog over the airport. Several flights to and from Delhi were delayed due to low visibility.

26 Trains Delayed in Delhi

At least 26 trains arrived late due to fog in the national capital, Indian Railways said. Trains which arrived late in the national capital include Bhopal- Nizamuddin, Bangalore- Nizamuddin, Bhubaneshwar- New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranikamlapati Bhopal- New Delhi, Howrah- New Delhi Duronto, Chennai- New Delhi, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Exp, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Exp, Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp, Prayagraj-New Delhi Exp, Azamgarh- Delhi Kaifiyat Exp, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi, Banaras- New Delhi Exp, Ambedkarnagar- Katra Exp, Chennai- New Delhi GT, Chennai – New Delhi, Hyderabad- New Delhi, Ranikamlapati-Nizamuddin, Katihar-Amritsar Exp, Jammutawi- Ajmer Exp, Kamakhya-Delhi Exp, Ferozpur-sey and Ajmer-Katra Exp.

