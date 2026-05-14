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Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram today? IMD issues Red alert for UP, heavy downpour likely in National Capital, details inside

Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram today? IMD issues ‘Red alert’ for UP, heavy downpour likely in National Capital, details inside

Owing to the storm, trees, walls, and electricity poles collapsed in various places, and lightning strikes claimed 75 lives, while hundreds of people were injured.

IMD issues Rainfall alert for New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (AI Image)

New Delhi: Several states in India are witnessing a sudden change in weather conditions, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in 16 states across the country. Strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 70 kmph, along with thunderstorms and rain, are likely in these states.

A total of 16 states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura, are expected to witness strong storms accompanied by rainfall.

Also read: Delhi Rains: Will National Capital see heavy rainfall today? Check the IMD’s latest weather report for Delhi, Bihar, Bengal, and Kerala here

Here are some of the key details:

Storms, rain, and strong winds have caused widespread devastation in Uttar Pradesh over the past 24 hours.

75 people have lost their lives in the state, while hundreds have been injured.

The worst-affected areas are districts in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, trees were uprooted in several places, electricity poles collapsed, and roofs of houses were blown away.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds blowing at speeds of 50–70 kmph.

Heavy downpour likely to lash Bihar and Jharkhand, with reports emerging of holidays being declared in schools and colleges.

Snowfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Lower areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may experience heavy rainfall along with the risk of landslides.

Heavy rainfall warnings have also been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, and nearby states.

Also read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? National capital records above-normal night temperature – IMD issues rainfall alert – Check forecast here

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75 Dead in Uttar Pradesh

On Wednesday, severe storms, rain, and hailstorms caused widespread destruction in Uttar Pradesh. Due to a cyclonic circulation over western parts of the state and easterly winds coming from southern Rajasthan, several districts experienced storms with wind speeds exceeding 100 kmph.

Owing to the storm, trees, walls, and electricity poles collapsed in various places, and lightning strikes claimed 75 lives, while hundreds of people were injured. Rail traffic and power supply were also severely affected by the storm. The bad weather also impacted flight operations at airports.

400 kV Tower Collapses in Chhattisgarh Storm, Power Supply Disrupted in UP

A 400 kV transmission tower collapsed at around 4:15 PM on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh’s Akaltara region due to strong winds and heavy rain. All three units of the 1800 MW JSW-Mahanadi Power Company Limited (JMPCL) plant tripped simultaneously, leading to a blackout across the entire plant. This disrupted power supply to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

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