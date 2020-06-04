Delhi-Noida-Gurgaon Border Latest News: Acknowledging the difficulties being faced by the daily commuters to travel across Noida, Delhi and Gurgaon because of the contradicting rules, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, to ensure that the issue is solved within a week. “Let Solicitor General Tushar Mehta take instructions on this and a meeting will be convened by Delhi, UP and Haryana officials to decide a common portal for interstate movement in NCR region. Let this be done in a week, ” a Supreme Court bench, headed by Ashok Bhushan said. Also Read - Unlock 1, Day 4 LIVE: 9,304 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Number of Cases Rises in Lutyens' Delhi

A recommendation has been given that there should be one pass recognised in the NCR, instead of the present requirement of three passes.

Though the ministry of home affairs has allowed free interstate movement across the state, the local authorities have the power to impose curbs, necessitated by the ground-level health situation.

Several flip-flops regarding Delhi-NCR border have complicated the situation in the past one week. While Noida authorities have reaffirmed that the borders won’t open during Unlock 1.0, Haryana authorities initially decided to open the borders. But then after the Delhi government sealed the city off, the Haryana government too brought back the curbs.

Now, movement is allowed for essential service staff and those who have special travel permits. But the case that the apex court was hearing on Thursday pertained to the difficulty in procuring an e-pass since all the three states have three different portals and three different sets of rules for the procurement of the e-passes.