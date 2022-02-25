New Delhi/Noida: In a sweet surprise, sudden rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. Light to moderate rains accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning were reported in various areas of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram bringing the daily rising temperature a notch below.Also Read - Rainfall Prediction in 11 Indian Cities For Next 2 Days - Plan Your Travel Accordingly!

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of South, South-West, North-West, North-East, West, South-East Delhi, New & Central Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Gr Noida, Ghaziabad, Barwala during next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said earlier at 6 PM. Also Read - Delhi Starts Getting Warm as Mercury Rises to 28.4 Degrees Celsius, Rains Likely in THESE Areas

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Feroz Shah Road pic.twitter.com/q4EfYV8LJ8 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), during next 2 hours, the weather body said at 8 PM.

Rains will also lash Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Baraut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Sadulpur, Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during this period, the IMD said. Hail precipitation is also likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Nuh (Haryana) during next one hour, it added.