Home

News

Delhi-NCR School Holidays Update: THIS Noida school extends online classes for Classes 1 to 5 amid severe cold wave

Delhi-NCR School Holidays Update: THIS Noida school extends online classes for Classes 1 to 5 amid severe cold wave

The IMD has said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will continue over Delhi for two to three days before abating.

School Holiday Update: Owing to the severe cold wave and persistent dense fog, Noida’s Somerville School has extended the online classes for class 1 to class 5. In a message to all the parents, the school has informed that the online classes for Classes I to V will continue from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. “The school will continue with online classes for Classes I to V on Microsoft Teams from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Online Classes will be continued from Thursday,15 January 2026 until further notice.”

On Wednesday, the city woke up to another chilly morning with dense fog, as the temperature dipped to 5°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast at least two more days of cold wave conditions.

Cold Wave alert for Delhi

The IMD has said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will continue over Delhi for two to three days before abating. “Cold wave to Severe Cold wave conditions very likely in some/many parts on 14th & 15th and Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets on 16th January,” it said in a bulletin.

It is important to note that for 14 January, the weather agency predicted “Cold wave conditions at few places. Shallow to Moderate fog during morning hours.” The IMD has predicted the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi to be in the range of 19°C to 21°C and 3°C to 5°C, respectively.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.