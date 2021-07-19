New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and its satellite cities of Gurugram and Noida in the intervening night between Sunday and Monday, bringing respite from the scorching heat and humid weather conditions. Intense spells of rain are expected to continue through the day, the weather department has forecasted. The maximum and minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.Also Read - 3 Dead, 4 Missing After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi District of Uttarakhand

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida)…during next 2 hours,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this morning. Also Read - Mumbai Rain Fury Kills 33; Life Comes to Halt as Road, Rail, Air Traffic Badly Hit | Major Points

Delhi’s air quality index improved to ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 82. Also Read - Three-storey Building Collapses in Gurugram, 5-6 Persons Trapped; No Casualty Reported

Although the sudden drop in mercury brought a huge respite from the heat, the downpour has caused waterlogging in several areas, throwing normal life out of gear in the national capital. At least one person is dead presumably by drowning, and houses swept away. Police have confirmed a body was found floating near Delhi’s Minto bridge.

ITO, the nucleus of the capital’s workforce has not just been infamous for its hours-long traffic snarls but chronic drainage problems, for decades now. Not far from the area, a DTC bus was submerged in the water under Minto bridge.

#WATCH | Roads waterlogged in several parts of Delhi following incessant rainfall; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/Taq5fGbwLS — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Similar visuals were seen in Haryana’s Gurugram district as well. The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram was completely waterlogged this morning.

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging at Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/ijcxbygGYf — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert for moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and east Rajasthan throughout the day.

On Sunday, Delhi saw scattered light to moderate rains, as did West Uttar Pradesh, but sultry weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab.

The IMD had forecasted heavy rains and issued an “orange alert” for the weekend, even as most parts of the capital received little to no rain in the past two days. This comes after a prolonged delay of monsoon in Delhi.