Delhi-NCR Weather update: Will it rain in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram today? Check IMD’s latest update here

New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Tuesday. Several areas of the national capital also reported hailstorms, further intensifying the cold conditions in the region. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this change in weather occurred due to an active western disturbance. The department has further added that another western disturbance is expected to become active over northwest India on January 30, due to which rainfall is expected in Delhi on February 1 and 2.

Delhi Weather Today:

Delhi is likely to remain cloudy on Wednesday as per the latest IMD report.

Light fog may also be seen in some areas during the morning hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 18°C, while the minimum temperature may hover around 12°C.

For the last three days of January, cloud movement is likely to continue in Delhi.

During this period, a drop of 4–6°C in the minimum temperature may also be recorded.

Light to moderate fog may be seen in the morning hours.

Rain expected again in Delhi

It is important to note that the Rain is likely to return to Delhi on February 1. Thunderclouds and lightning are also possible during this time. The weather department has issued a yellow alert. Strong winds blowing at a speed of 30–40 kmph have also been forecast. During this period, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 19°C, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 12°C.

