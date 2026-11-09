Will schools in Delhi-NCR remain closed as air quality in national capital deteriorates? Here’s what we know

Parents have urged authorities to declare school holidays from November 10 to 15, citing the alarming levels of pollution typically recorded in November.

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Delhi Schools to remain closed?

New Delhi: In a concerning development, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘Very Poor’ category, with the AQI recorded at 376 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app. A thick blanket of smog enveloped the entire city. Firecracker smoke, vehicular emissions and unfavourable weather conditions have all contributed to the worsening air quality.

Owing to the worsening conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-3) across Delhi-NCR. The impact of the deteriorating air quality is now being felt in the education sector as well. Schools in Delhi have introduced a hybrid mode of learning, allowing students up to Class 5 to attend classes either online or offline.

Parents, on the other hand, have demanded that schools remain closed from November 10 to 15, citing the severe pollution levels typically witnessed in November. Parents argue that schools are often forced to take last-minute decisions every year as pollution levels rise, disrupting children’s education. They believe the government should prepare an advance calendar for school holidays or online classes to avoid such uncertainty.

However, it is important to note that no official government order has been issued so far directing all schools to remain closed from November 10 to 15. Parents must therefore understand the rules applicable to schools following the implementation of GRAP-3 and which students have been given the option of attending classes from home.

Post-Diwali Pollution Pushes Delhi’s Air Quality Into the ‘Very Poor’ Category

Delhi continued to battle toxic air on Monda with several areas recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) above the 400 mark as firecracker emissions added to the national capital’s already deteriorating air quality. The city’s average AQI stood at 376 in the ‘very poor’ category at 7 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app.

The AQI at ITO had earlier touched 406 at 4:20 am on Monday, according to the CPCB data cited by news agency ANI. The city’s average AQI was 376 on Sunday, in the ‘very poor’ category, up from 369 a day earlier.

Across the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad recorded an average AQI of 369, also in the ‘very poor’ category, while New Tehsil-Loni registered the highest reading at 459. Noida’s average AQI stood at 338, with Sector 62 recording 440. Greater Noida reported a relatively better average AQI of 297 in the ‘poor’ category.

Delhi schools directed to operate in hybrid mode amid worsening pollution

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government and private schools to conduct classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode in view of worsening air quality in the national capital.

The directive, issued Friday, applies to all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, as well as those run by the NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board.

All the government and private schools in Delhi will conduct classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode, allowing students to attend either in person or online, it stated.

According to the circular, the decision was taken in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) order invoking all actions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect across Delhi-NCR.