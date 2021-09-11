Delhi Rains: As heavy rains continued to lash Delhi-NCR on Saturday, waterlogging hit vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and the national capital. In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid certain routes such as Rani Kheda Under Pass, Dwarka Sec- 1, Ring Road etc due to waterlogging.Also Read - Delhi Airport's Forecourt Waterlogged, 5 Flights Diverted Due to Downpour | Read Details

Here is the full list of waterlogged roads that commuters need to avoid today:

There is waterlogging on NH 48 near Gurugram/Parade Road Crossing. Vehicles going from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram are the worst affected. These vehicles may take a right turn on Carriappa marg and take a left turn from Thimmaayya Chowk on Thimmaayya Marg to reach Airport/ Gurgaon, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Waterlogging has been reported on Mata Road, Iffco Chowk, Gurugram

Traffic is affected near Rani Kheda Under Pass due to 3-4 feet of waterlogging.

Due to waterlogging at GTK road, traffic has been diverted from Muqarba chowk and Azadpur chowk. Delhi police has asked commuters to avoid the stretch and take an alternate route.

Near T point of road number 210 and 224 near DJB booster pump Dwarka, there is heavy water-logging due to overflow of drain and rain. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch until the situation gets normal.

Traffic is moving in 1 lane due to waterlogging while going from the Khajuri flyover to Brijpuri.

Traffic is affected from Dwarka Sec- 1 to Palam flyover due to waterlogging on the slip road.

Traffic is heavy due to waterlogging at GGR/PDR.

Waterlogging near WHO on Ring Road. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch.

Traffic has also been diverted from Jain Colony, Kanjhawala Road due to waterlogging in the area.

Traffic is affected at Dwarka Sec- 20 road no-226 due to waterlogging.

5 flights diverted from IGI Airport

Earlier in the day, one international and four domestic flights were diverted from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport following the rainfall. While domestic flights — two of SpiceJet and one each of IndiGo and Go First — were diverted to Jaipur, one international– Emirates flight from Dubai to Delhi — was diverted to Ahmedabad, said reports.

List of flights diverted from Delhi Airport due to downpour

SG-8130/CCU-DEL/0850HRS (Diverted to Jaipur)

EK-510/DXB-DEL/0835HRS (Diverted to Ahmedabad)

6E-5047/BOM-DEL/0835HRS (Diverted to Jaipur)

SG-125/BOM-DEL/0835HRS (Diverted to Jaipur)

G8-329/BOM-DEL/0820HRS (Diverted to Jaipur)

Meanwhile, the capital city has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall so far, the highest in 46 years, and almost double the precipitation recorded last year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The figures are subject to change as more rainfall is predicted in the city during the day.