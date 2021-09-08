New Delhi: While the national capital is still reeling with Covid-19, a surge in viral cases has been reported amongst children in various hospitals of Delhi and Noida. According to the latest numbers, more than 50 per cent of cases in Out Patient Department (OPDs) are of viral fever in children.Also Read - Mumbai: BMC Uses Drone to Control Vector-Borne Diseases as Cases Surge

“50-55 per cent of patients are complaining about fever. Our institution has been seeing 5-7 dengue cases per day in the OPD. Its seasonal fever that happens every year,” Dr Jyotsna Madan, Acting Director, Child PGI, Noida told news agency ANI. Also Read - Western UP Reels Under Dengue Outbreak, 105 Fresh Cases Surface in Firozabad; Over 50 Dead | Key Points

“We are in midst of an outbreak of viral fevers. We are getting a lot of viral fever cases in children. Almost 25 per cent of our OPDs consist of children coming down with fever commonly with symptoms like cold, cough and fever. There are simple virals and in few cases of H3N2 which is a form of swine flu we are also getting that,” said Dr Nitin Verma, Director, General Pediatrics, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital. Also Read - 50 Children Die of Viral Fever in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi Adityanath Monitors Situation

According to Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, Noida, “The total number of Children with viral fever admitted in the hospital are six and one case is of dengue which is admitted in the hospital.”

“We are getting almost 30 patients daily in OPD with complaints of viral fever,” he added.

Notably, several parts of western Uttar Pradesh has recently seen a surge in ‘mysterious’ viral fever cases, especially among children. Scrub typhus, which has accounted for many viral fever cases, has already claimed the lives of as many as 40 children so far, among others, according to the government data.

Recently, a central Team visited Firozabad district and observed that the majority of cases were due to Dengue, while a few are because of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis. Vector Indices were found to be high with House Index and Container Index, both above 50 per cent.

NCDC has deputed two EIS officers in the district for a period of the next 14 days and they will assist the district in strengthening its outbreak response.

(With Agency inputs)