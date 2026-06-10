Relief for residents as dust storm lashes Delhi NCR amid scorching heatwave, rain expected

Heavy rain and gusty winds swept across Delhi-NCR late Wednesday night, lowering temperatures and offering respite from the ongoing heat and humidity.

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An elderly man moves on a road amid rain, at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari, Kerala, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (PTI)

Delhi weather update: Residents of Delhi-NCR, who had been struggling with intense heat and humidity, received significant relief late Wednesday night as the weather took a dramatic turn. Heavy winds accompanied by rainfall began in several parts of Delhi. Similar conditions were reported in Greater Noida, where heavy rain was recorded, while rainfall also started in Sahibabad.

Strong gusts of wind swept through the region, and lightning was visible across the sky. The sudden change in weather led to a drop in temperatures, providing much-needed relief from the oppressive heat.

The weather department has issued an Orange Alert for Thursday, forecasting strong winds and rainfall, while a Yellow Alert has been announced for Friday. Pleasant weather conditions are expected to continue over the next two days, with temperatures likely to decrease further.

IMD forecasts more rain in Delhi-NCR; AQI stays in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather as rain lashed several parts of the region, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and humidity. The showers led to a noticeable drop in temperature, offering respite to residents who had been enduring uncomfortable weather conditions over the past few days.

Also read: Delhi Rain Big Update: Heavy downpour to lash National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, IMD issues major alert

Visuals from areas near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday showed rain sweeping across several localities around the airport. The rainfall was accompanied by cloudy skies and cooler winds, improving outdoor conditions across the city.

ALSO READ: Delhi weather: Massive dust storm hits Delhi NCR, brings down temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph, on June 11 and 12. According to the weather agency, these conditions may bring down the maximum temperature to around 35-37 degrees Celsius on June 12.

Delhi Monsoon Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region between June 25 and June 30. Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are expected to receive the rains within the same window. The monsoon made landfall in Kerala on June 4, three days later than its usual June 1 arrival.

(With inputs from agencies)