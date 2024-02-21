Delhi Noida Traffic Congestion Wil Be Eased Soon: Govt. Plan 8 New Road Projects To be Opened For Public – Details Inside

Delhi-Noida Traffic Congestion: A 60-kilometre road between DND Interchange at Kalindi Kunj and Faridabad and Soha will be ready by December 2024.

A new road connecting the Delhi and Noida airports will also be opened for the public by June 2025.

New Delhi: The traffic congestion in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad will be eased soon as 8 new road projects are expected to be opened for the public anytime soon. Since 2014, the Central government has proposed several projects to decongest the national capital. It should be noted that a total of 16 road projects worth more than Rs 60,000 crore have been planned, covering around 870 km.

The Union Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways has also completed eight projects worth Rs 24,600 crore covering around 370 km in the region and these projects include the 135-km Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Other completed road projects include the 70-km Delhi-Panipat road and the eight-lane corridor between the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Dhaula Kuan.

Eight More Projects Coming Up

A report by News 18 said that at least eight more projects with 500 km in length are coming up in Delhi-NCR that will help ease traffic congestion. The report added that five of these roads expected before June and one by December and two more projects will be completed little later.

Two major road projects, out of the total 5 – the 30-kilometre Dwarka Expressway and 76-kilometre Urban Extension Road – are expected to be inaugurated this month, the report claimed.

And two other projects – a 32-km six-lane road between the Akshardham Temple and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and a 225-km road between Delhi and Jaipur – are expected to be opened for public by June.

These Roads to be Ready by This Year

The report also stated that a 60-kilometre road between DND Interchange at Kalindi Kunj and Faridabad and Soha will be ready by December 2024. Another four-lane 39-km road between Gohana and Sonipat is expected to be complete by next month.

According to the report, a new road connecting the Delhi and Noida airports will also be opened for the public by June 2025. This new road will ease the traffic for those taking the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from east Delhi or western Uttar Pradesh.

Latest updates showed that road projects worth Rs 60,000-crore, ventures worth Rs 27,000 crore have been completed while projects worth Rs 33,000 crore are under the process to be completed.

How These Roads Will Ease Traffic

Because of farmers protest or any festival, traffic restrictions are always imposed in Delhi and Noida which leads to traffic jams between the two cities. People commuting between Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad face trouble almost on daily basis. And these roads will ease the traffic congestion in these cities.

