Delhi-NCR COVID Guidelines: Due to rise in Omicron variant and coronavirus cases, various states have imposed fresh curbs to prevent its further spread. Being the national capital, Delhi has issued yellow alert due to Omicron scare. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has imposed section 144 till New Year as preventive measures. If you are daily commuting from Noida to Delhi for office or personal work, then you must know the latest COVID guidelines.Also Read - New COVID-19 Cases in US Soar To Highest Levels On Record

While the Kejriwal government has sounded ‘Yellow alert’ in Delhi, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has imposed a night curfew in Uttar Pradesh as part of the restrictions. Also Read - Punjab Reports First Omicron Case; Will State Impose Night Curfew? Here's What State Govt Says

If you’re travelling from Noida to Delhi in the night time, you need to note that a night curfew has also been imposed in the national capital. Also Read - Karnataka Reports 5 New Omicron Cases, Tally Stands at 43

However, the patients and pregnant women, people out to buy essential items, and those travelling to or from railway stations, bus stops and airports must note that they are exempted from the night curfew between 10 PM and 5 AM from Monday.

It must be noted that Delhi on Wednesday reported a massive jump in daily COVID infections with 923 fresh cases as a result the Kejriwal government decided to continue with existing restrictions under the ‘yellow alert’ for a while before announcing more curbs.

After six months, the positivity rate crossed 1 per cent as it was recorded at 1.29 per cent. On December 20, there were only 91 COVID-19 cases in the national capital and the figure climbed to nearly 1,000-mark with fresh 923 infections on Wednesday. The city also recorded 238 Omicron cases on Wednesday. There were 165 cases of the new variant a day earlier.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said many international travellers, who have tested negative at the airport, are testing positive after a few days and infecting their family members during the period.

Earlier in the day, Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) where it was decided to continue with the existing restrictions imposed recently in view of rising cases and to keep a close vigil on the ground situation.

The ‘yellow alert’ entailed restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.

Corona cases in Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded 21 new COVID-19 infections, taking the number of active cases in the district to 99 the highest in Uttar Pradesh. Ghaziabad, adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, also recorded 13 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 75 the third highest in the state.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 473 active cases of COVID-19, according to the data shared by the state’s health department for a 24-hour period. Lucknow had 90 active cases, the second highest in the state after Gautam Buddh Nagar, the statistics showed.

