New Delhi: The national capital-NCR region on Thursday woke up to dense fog, with the mercury dropping to 7 degrees celsius (as of 7 am). Further, low visibility was reported in Ghaziabad as well as Noida. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to dense fog over the capital city on Thursday and Friday.

Minimum temperatures of 6.2 degrees Celsius and 4.4 degrees Celsius were recorded at Palam and Safdarjung, respectively at 5:30 am today in Delhi, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barrelling through the plains, bringing down the minimum temperature in north India. Similar conditions will prevail in the city over the next two days, Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional forecasting centre head of the IMD, said on Wednesday.

Dense fog leads to low visibility in Ghaziabad; visuals from NH-9. pic.twitter.com/isYRLER9ps — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2021

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD had stated.

Last week, Delhi had registered above normal temperatures due to a cloud cover bringing rains to the capital city under the influence of successive Western Disturbances. However, the temperature started dropping with the commencement of cold northwesterly winds after the withdrawal of the latest WD.