Delhi-NCR Weather AQI LIVE: Smog suffocated Delhi-NCR on Thursday turning air quality into severe category in several parts of the National Capital Region, Greater Noida and Faridabad. Residents in Delhi and nearby places have started complaining of several health problems like difficulty in breathing, runny nose, sore throat, itchy and watery eyes as people woke up to another thick blanket of hazardous smog. The AQI near Delhi Airport T3 was 333 , while it was 393 in Noida. The air quality in Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad remained in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category today. Pollution levels in Delhi and NCR have continued to worsened due to a spike in agricultural fires and weather conditions that encouraged the buildup. However, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has stated that vehicles contributed half of PM 2.5 pollution from local sources in Delhi around Diwali. In an attempt to curb the rising pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on construction activities in the national capital.Also Read - Will Delhi Schools be Closed If Air Quality Deteriorates? Check What Minister Gopal Rai Has to Say

Delhi-NCR WEATHER AIR QUALITY POLLUTION LIVE UPDATES