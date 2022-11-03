Delhi-NCR Weather AQI LIVE: Smog suffocated Delhi-NCR on Thursday turning air quality into severe category in several parts of the National Capital Region, Greater Noida and Faridabad. Residents in Delhi and nearby places have started complaining of several health problems like difficulty in breathing, runny nose, sore throat, itchy and watery eyes as people woke up to another thick blanket of hazardous smog. The AQI near Delhi Airport T3 was 333 , while it was 393 in Noida. The air quality in Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad remained in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category today. Pollution levels in Delhi and NCR have continued to worsened due to a spike in agricultural fires and weather conditions that encouraged the buildup. However, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has stated that vehicles contributed half of PM 2.5 pollution from local sources in Delhi around Diwali. In an attempt to curb the rising pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on construction activities in the national capital.Also Read - Will Delhi Schools be Closed If Air Quality Deteriorates? Check What Minister Gopal Rai Has to Say

Delhi-NCR WEATHER AIR QUALITY POLLUTION LIVE UPDATES 

Live Updates

  • 9:14 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR LIVE: Smoke and low visibility across Delhi as the city continues to witness ‘very poor’ air quality

  • 9:11 AM IST

    Early Morning Visuals of Delhi engulfed in smog

  • 8:20 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR LIVE: 100% Spike in Stubble Burning

    Out of the total 3,634 farm fire incidents on Wednesday, Sangrur saw a whopping 677 cases, the highest in the state, followed by 395 in Patiala, 342 in Ferozepur, 317 in Bathinda, 278 in Barnala, 198 in Ludhiana, 191 in Mansa, 173 each in Moga and Muktsar and 167 in Faridkot.

  • 8:17 AM IST

    Delhi air quality turns ‘severe’ in several parts

    Smog envelops Delhi-NCR, air quality turns severe in several parts of the national capital as air pollution worsens.

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is currently at 364 (in the ‘Very Poor’ category)

  • 8:16 AM IST

    Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR

    Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 393 in Noida (UP) in ‘Very Poor’ category,318 in Gurugram (Haryana) in ‘Very Poor’ category& 333 near Delhi Airport T3 in ‘Very Poor’ category

    Delhi’s overall AQI currently at 346(Very Poor category)