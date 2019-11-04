





New Delhi: The Odd-even traffic rationing scheme comes into force in national capital on Monday, a day pollution levels spiked to a three-year high. For smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme, which has been implemented in the city for the third time, around 200 teams of Delhi Traffic police have been appointed. Besides, 5,000 civil defence volunteers have also been trained to spread awareness among Delhiites.

“We will deploy 200 teams across the city for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan said. According to officials, each team will consist of four traffic police personnel who will keep a tab on violators and take strict action them.

Notably, the odd-even scheme will start from 8 AM today and conclude on November 15. Under the scheme vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number will ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The scheme will not be implemented on Sunday.

Delhi CM Kejriwal has announced the odd-even scheme as part of the seven-point ‘Parali Pradushan’ (pollution caused by crop stubble burning) action plan that also includes mass distribution of anti-pollution masks, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in Delhi.

BJP Calls it ‘Poll Gimmick’, Congress Terms it ‘Ploy’

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties in the capital city has hit out at the AAP government terming it a ‘poll gimmick’.

BJP leader Vijay Goel has alleged that it was an ‘election stunt’ of the Kejriwal government and hence he would violate the rule.

“My violation of odd-even scheme of the Kejriwal government will be symbolic because it’s an election stunt and drama in view of the assembly election,” Vijay Goel told PTI, adding that he would ride an odd-numbered vehicle on even day.

The Rajya Sabha member had broken the odd-even rule and paid a fine of Rs. 2000 when the scheme was implemented by the Kejriwal government in April 2016. Vote bank politics has ‘blurred’ the rationality of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Goel claimed. “With exemptions to 70 lakh two-wheelers, cab aggregators Ola and Uber, three-wheelers and women drivers, the odd-even scheme has been rendered a mere gimmick and an election stunt,” he added.

The Congress party has also targeted the Kejriwal government over the traffic rationing scheme and dubbed it a ‘ploy’ to divert attention of the people from the pressing problems in the city.

What Will Happen When Odd-even Scheme Will Be In Force

During the 12 days (November 4-15) vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. Violators will be punished with a fine of Rs 4,000. Traffic head constables and officials above, sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars, assistant traffic inspectors and ranks above in DTC have been authorised to issue challans to violators.

Under the scheme, non-transport four-wheeler vehicles with registration number ending in odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be prohibited on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.

Similarly, vehicles with registration number ending with even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will be prohibited on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15. These restrictions will also apply to the vehicles bearing registration numbers of other states.

Who Will be Exempted From The Scheme

Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age will be exempted from the rationing scheme. Besides, two wheelers, private vehicles with school children in uniform (only during school timings), Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities, electric vehicles will also be spared.