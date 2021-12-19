New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government laid out a slew of measures to contain the further spread of the virus. Several private and government hospitals in the city have ramped up their bed capacity as a precautionary measure. On Sunday, Dr Rajat Jain, the president of Doctors for You NGO said, “On directions of the Delhi government in view of the Omicron cases, we have prepared 65 beds for Covid patients in Commonwealth Games Village, as a precautionary measure. If needed, 500 beds will be operational within two days time.”Also Read - COVID UPDATE: BBL Side Sydney Thunder Opener Sam Whiteman Isolated Ahead of Brisbane Heat Game

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked three private hospitals to set up isolation units for patients coming from “at-risk” countries. Also Read - Ashes, 2nd Test: Two Media Members Test Positive For COVID-19 at The Adelaide Oval

On December 1, the Delhi government had directed Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, to set up separate (isolation) units for COVID-19 positive international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the countries classified as Countries At Risk’ according to the Centre’s guidelines. Also Read - Netherlands Announces ‘Going Into Lockdown Again’ Amid Omicron Surge Ahead of Christmas

“… in order to augment the capacity of institutional isolation facility in the private sector for Covid-19 positive international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the countries classified as ‘Countries At Risk’ as per the Government of India guidelines, the authorities of Batra Hospital & Research Centre, Tughlakabad Institutional Area; Fortis Super Specialty Hospital, Vasant Kunj and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, are hereby directed to establish separate (isolation) units for such passengers on payment basis with immediate effect,” said the order issued earlier this week.

Kejriwal, on Sunday, assured that his government is ready to tackle the Omicron variant of COVID. However, he advised the general public not to panic saying even though the variant was said to spread faster than the previous ones, its symptoms were mild.

The chief minister said Delhi might not face another wave of infections, since according to the sero survey conducted by the Delhi government, 96 per cent of the state population was found to have antibodies and a majority of them were vaccinated.

“I have been holding meetings these last few days and I want to assure people that our government is ready to tackle Omicron,” Kejriwal said at a Christmas and New Year event hosted by the Delhi Assembly Speaker here in the assembly premises.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will also hold a meeting on December 20 to discuss the COVID19 pandemic situation in the NCT of Delhi through video conferencing.

The total number of patients infected with the latest variant of coronavirus in Delhi jumped by 12 on Friday to reach 22.

