Delhi: Over 100 Youths Duped On Pretext Of Offering Them Jobs In Private Airlines, 9 Arrested

The accused were evading arrest for more than eight months after their identity was established through technical investigation. They kept changing their locations frequently and managed to flee twice from their hideouts just before police raids.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested nine people and busted a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped more than 100 unemployed youths on the pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines, officials said on Thursday. Those arrested have been identified as Manvendra Singh Rajawat (23), Vinit Singh Bhadauriya (28), Ajeet Singh Rajawat (22), Deepak Singh Chauhan (28), Surendra Pratap Singh (32), Rajat Sengar (25), Abhay Yadav (22), Satyam Singh (23) and Shivam Singh Rajawat (22), they said.

Efforts are being made to nab the co-accused Amir and Shivam who hatched the conspiracy together and allured others to join the gang to earn easy money, police said.

The accused would conduct tele-interviews by impersonating themselves as human resources officials of private airlines to defraud them, they added.

According to police, the gang has been operating from different locations, including Noida, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Nawada.

They procured bio-data of job seekers through online job-seeking websites and also sent fake job offer letters, ID cards and other documents online to the victim to gain their trust, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the matter came to light after a Burari resident alleged that a few days after posting his resume on the website, he received a call from a person who posed himself as a representative of Indigo Airlines and informed that his resume had been selected for a job opportunity.

Thereafter, he was made to talk to another person who posed as the human resources manager and his interview was conducted over the phone.

Following this, he was directed to deposit Rs 1,37,500 in a bank account for a uniform fee, salary account activation, passport and other purposes. The complainant deposited the amount in a bank account provided by the accused, he said.

After some time, when the complainant persisted for the job offer, he was informed that due to some internal emergency, the company had stopped hiring and when the complainant asked to return his money, the accused switched off his mobile phone, he added.

“Technical analysis of the accused location revealed that they were residing at a flat in Nawada. But on reaching there, it was found that the accused fled to his native Bundelkhand area of Uttar Pradesh. A raid was conducted there but technical surveillance revealed he was in Faridabad from where he was finally nabbed on Tuesday,” the senior police officer said.

During the investigation, nine mobile phones, and a bank account kit among other articles used in the commission of crime have been recovered, he said.

