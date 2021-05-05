New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Delhi High Court’s order of initiation of contempt proceedings against the Central government officers, for their alleged failure in monitoring oxygen procurement, and supply to states, including Delhi. However, it gave the Centre a 10:30 am deadline for Thursday to place before it a “comprehensive plan” to ensure that Delhi received its quota of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen. The apex court’s decision was announced while it was hearing the Centre’s plea against the Delhi High Court’s order issuing contempt notice that was issued on Tuesday. The top court also suggested that Centre should take a cue from Mumbai municipal authority in managing oxygen supplies. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Finally Shoots For The Show in Daman Amid COVID Scare, Read on

During the hearing, the Supreme Court observed that the judges of the top court are also based in Delhi, and they can imagine what the citizens of the capital are going through due to shortage of medical oxygen. A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said, “We are also in Delhi. We are helpless and have been on phone. We can imagine what citizens are going through.” Also Read - Desi Ghee For Weight Loss: How Beneficial is Ghee To Shed Those Extra Kilos?

The Supreme Court also observed that putting officers in jail would not bring oxygen to Delhi, while it asked the Centre about the supply it has made to the capital since May 3. The top court further noted that this is a pan-India pandemic, and it is important to find ways to ensure oxygen supply, as we are not answerable to people of Delhi. It emphasized that the pandemic in Delhi is at very critical stage and asked the Centre to inform by evening how 700 MT oxygen supply is maintained daily for next four days. Also Read - Man Used to Molest Daughter-In-Law But Nobody Believed Her, So She Made a Video to Expose Him

The Centre submitted before the court that it has provided 550 MT oxygen to Delhi, but the top court reiterated that it must provide 700 MT even if it takes the point of Centre that it is way beyond the requirement of oxygen for the number of patients.

The hearing began in the afternoon on Wednesday after Centre moved the top court challenging the High Court threat to pursue contempt charges against officials for non-compliance of its earlier order. Chief Justice N.V. Ramana placed the matter before a bench of Justices Chandrachud and M.R. Shah.