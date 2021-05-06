New Delhi: Delhi must get at least 700 tonnes of oxygen every day, as requested by the Delhi government to meet the demands of the Covid patients, the Supreme Court told the Centre today. “You will have to give 700 MT oxygen to Delhi,” a bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah told the union government. The court then went on to add that if nothing is to be hidden, let it come before the nation how allocation and distribution of oxygen is done transparently by the Centre. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Centre After Delhi Receives 730 Tons of Oxygen For COVID Patients

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before the top court that there has to be an audit because there is systemic failure, but it is not against political leadership or officers. He said that the Delhi government is using the institution of the Supreme Court to speak against it. “The Centre was given mandate twice by the people of this country, and we are very much concerned. We cannot be Delhi-centric,” he submitted.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said it was submitted by Mehta that there is no dearth of oxygen in the country. “Just to emphasise on April 28, there was a 113 percent increase in Delhi demand of oxygen from 490 to 700 MT. Now an attempt is being again made to give less than 560 MT which was given after intervention of this court,” he submitted.

The SG submitted that there needs to be an audit, which is to see Rs 100 is sent to state and to see how it was spent. “I have been saying there has been a systematic failure. Centre has been given mandate this twice and you need not tell us people are dying,” Mehta told Mehra. He added that it is a disaster and disaster is being managed.

“We have to see that there is equitable distribution of resources. I cannot start nit-picking and score debating points. I just don’t want to see more people suffering,” he said.

This came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his administration “won’t let anyone die” of oxygen shortage if it got the earmarked 700 tonnes of oxygen supply every day from the Centre.

(With IANS inputs)