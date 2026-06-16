Delhi to Gurugram, Panipat, Alwar Meerut in 30 minutes! 8 new corridors and orbital rail set to change millions of lives, approval likely by…

Following the Delhi–Meerut corridor, authorities are now aiming to expedite the completion of a total of eight Namo Bharat corridors

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New Delhi: Good news for the people residing in Delhi-NCR, the preparations are underway to reduce travel time from Delhi to all major NCR cities—as well as Panipat, Karnal, Gurugram, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Khurja, and Meerut. According to the reports, the proposals related to new Namo Bharat corridors, the Orbital Rail Network, and high-speed rail (bullet train) projects may receive approval at the NCR Planning Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Additionally, heli-taxi services for regional travel could also get the green signal.

Here are some of the key details:

Following the Delhi–Meerut corridor, authorities are now aiming to expedite the completion of a total of eight Namo Bharat corridors

This will include the Delhi–Gurugram–Shahjahanpur–Neemrana–Alwar route and the Delhi–Panipat–Karnal route.

Discussions will also be held on introducing a dedicated special mass transit rail system for superfast trains operating over longer distances with fewer stops.

The Orbital Rail will connect Delhi directly with the outer townships of the NCR without requiring passengers to stop or change routes.

Travel from Gurugram to Delhi, Alwar, Neemrana, and Panipat-Karnal will become significantly faster and more convenient.

What Is the Proposal?

Tier-1

Travel between cities such as Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Sonipat will take 30 minutes.

It is important to note that this high-speed connectivity will be provided through superfast and express mass transit rail.

Tier-2

Jind, Karnal, Hapur, and Bulandshahr will be brought within a one-hour travel network through intercity trains.

Tier-3

The goal is to connect the outer areas of Alwar, Panipat, and Meerut to the Rapid Rail (Namo Bharat Train) network

Corridors That Will Receive Special Focus at the Meeting

Delhi – Panipat – Karnal

Delhi – Alwar

Delhi – Noida – Ghaziabad

Delhi – Gurugram – Shahjahanpur – Neemrana – Alwar

How Will Distance Be Reduced in NCR?

According to the reports, the meeting of the NCR Planning Board will focus on the Delhi–Panipat–Karnal, Delhi–Alwar, and Delhi–Noida–Ghaziabad Rapid Rail Corridors. Following the Delhi–Meerut Corridor, construction of eight Namo Bharat Corridors, including Delhi–Gurugram–Shahjahanpur–Neemrana–Alwar and Delhi–Panipat–Karnal, will be accelerated.

It is important to note that the meeting will discuss introducing a special mass transit rail system for superfast trains with longer travel distances and fewer stops. The Orbital Rail will connect Delhi directly with the outer NCR townships without any stoppages.