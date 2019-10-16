New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that persons with disabilities will be exempted from the rules of the odd-even vehicle scheme that is scheduled to be implemented from November 4 to November 15, 2019, stated news agency ANI.

In response to a Twitter user, Kejriwal tweeted, “Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd Even.”

It must be noted that the chief minister had last week announced that women are exempted from the rules of the road-rationing scheme. However, privately-owned CNG vehicles will not be exempted this time, noted the Delhi chief minister.