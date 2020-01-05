New Delhi: After maintaining all along that it didn’t fire even a single bullet during its crackdown in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University campus last month, the Delhi Police, according to several reports, has now admitted to firing in self-defence in the Mathura Road area, where an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest turned violent on December 15.

The police, however, has maintained that no firing took place in the Jamia area, where the university is located.

According to reports, the police say that one of the videos showing a Delhi Police personnel with a pistol, is currently under investigation. The reports, however, quote senior officers as saying that the video appears to be from the Mathura Road area, where ‘outsiders’ are said to have infiltrated the students’ march and indulged in violence.

“The firearm seems to have been taken out in self-defence as police personnel were surrounded by a mob of stone-pelters,” the officials are further quoted as saying. The said video is one of many videos which went viral, showing Delhi Police using firearms during the confrontation last month.

Following the violence, the Delhi Police entered the university campus, without the vice-chancellor’s permission, it says, to nab the hooligans who had mixed with students and entered the campus. However, its actions came under severe criticism from all quarters.

Later, 10 locals, all of whom have a criminal background, but are not from the university, were arrested for the violence.

The university is scheduled to reopen tomorrow after winter vacations were preponed and exams postponed due to the December 15 incident.