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Delhi Police and Maharashtra ATS uncover terror plot to cause bomb blast in Delhi using Toy Train like device

Delhi Police and Maharashtra ATS uncover terror plot to cause bomb blast in Delhi using ‘Toy Train’ like device

The revelation of this latest conspiracy has once again heightened concerns among security agencies.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The Maharashtra ATS has arrested two suspects accused of conspiring to carry out a blast in Delhi using a ‘toy train’. The Maharashtra ATS apprehended them with the assistance of the Delhi Police Special Cell. Both individuals were arrested from Kurla in Mumbai and Khadavli in the Thane district.

Raids in Kurla and nearby Khadavli

In a statement, the Maharashtra ATS announced that, in a joint operation, teams from the Maharashtra ATS and the Delhi Police Special Cell conducted raids in Kurla and the nearby Khadavli area. Two individuals were detained and are currently being interrogated. The Maharashtra ATS further stated that the Delhi Police Special Cell will now conduct the further investigation into this case.

Blast Occurred Last Year

This plot to terrorize Delhi has been uncovered at a time when the Parliament session is currently underway in the capital. The capital was shaken by a car blast that occurred at 6:50 PM on November 10 last year at Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. That incident resulted in the deaths of 13 people, while 24 others sustained injuries. Investigations conducted by the Delhi Police revealed that the explosion was caused by ammonium nitrate.

Latest Plot Heightens Concerns

Now, the revelation of this latest conspiracy has once again heightened concerns among security agencies. It is expected that the Maharashtra ATS will soon hand over these two accused individuals to the Delhi Police. Prior to the unearthing of this plot, the Delhi Police Special Cell had shared intelligence inputs with the Maharashtra ATS. Acting on this information, teams from both agencies moved swiftly to apprehend the suspects.

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